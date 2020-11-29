The series had a shocking ending but left troubled doubts

The last couple of seasons of The 100 had many ambitious twists and turns, and the characters faced the final test of the judge in terms of whether or not humanity deserves the “transcendence.”

In many ways, the ending ties up almost all the loose ends of The 100 series. There are, however, a few points worth discussing that leave a bit to be desired for fans.

Bellamy’s death

Although it is now revealed that Bellamy knew of his disappearance in season 7 of The 100 Bellamy had spent most of the series trying to save others for no reason that makes his death and absence in the finale feel any less shocking.

Characters cannot be played

As good as it is that so many characters were able to finish The 100, the judge reveals that due to the transcendence, they will not have a chance to reproduce anymore. While it makes sense given the nature of the ending, it is sad for many reasons.

Clarke and Niylah’s relationship is no longer explored

Clarke and Niylah have an interesting relationship throughout The 100 series: They seem to be romantically involved at times and completely platonic at others. However, it is revealed that Niylah rejected the transcendence to stay with Clarke.

It would have been interesting to know if the two would continue to see each other platonically, or if there was still a possible romance between them, which for now unfortunately can only be speculated as far as The 100 is concerned.



