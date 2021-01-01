The series got better with its latest installment

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows the titular teenage witch (Kiernan Shipka) and her allies as they battle a series of Eldritch Terrors summoned by the despised Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle).

One of these baddies, the Cosmic, is causing multiple worlds in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to rush into each other in service of the Void, and Sabrina’s time paradox clone is sent to another dimension in hopes of stopping the impending clash. .

In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sabrina Morningstar is sent to a parallel universe in “Chapter Thirty-Three: Deus Ex Machina.” This is the first time viewers have seen Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick from Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

It seems like that’s all viewers will know of Sabrina Morningstar’s fate. Then Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Season 4, Episode 7, “Chapter Thirty-Five: The Infinite”, Morningstar and her new world are the focus.

When Ambrose suggests sending Morningstar to an alternate universe, he puts Morningstar in a world where Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Greendale is the setting for a never-ending television series and she and all her loved ones are actors who play roles.

There, Morningstar discovers that Salem Saberhagen, the talking cat, is the “main writer” of this version of her life, and her word is divine. That said, he cannot escape the Void. Neither of them can in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Morningstar takes Salem and the two run through the sonic version of her life to the mirror that transported her here, then collide with him in hopes of warning Sabrina Spellman of things to come before it’s too late.

The only major flaw in this episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is that Salem is not voiced by Nick Bakay, who gave her her iconic cadence in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.



