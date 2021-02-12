The series exceed the audience levels of all TV

The popular NBC series Chicago P.D., Fire and Med or also known as One Chicago, do not stop to attract the attention of all viewers, after exceeding the audience levels.

Chicago Fire, which is broadcasting its season 9, has been surprising all its viewers with the love situation of Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), in which they find themselves without reaching any result.

“Getting over 7.33 million viewers in the United States alone.”

While Chicago P.D. With its season 8, it has obtained in its last episode more than 6.16 million viewers on television.

But for Chicago Med, the viewer level has been increasing with each of its seasons, which garnered more than 7.05 million viewers with its latest episode.

The NBC series trio has shown great viewer superiority, which is why it is breaking audience records in each of the episodes.

For The CW’s Riverdale it had its biggest timeskip episode that held steady with last week a 0.1 on the show. However, its audience of 515,000 marked a series low.