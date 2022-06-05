The series “Divergent: Ascension” — why the final film was canceled

The series “Divergent: Ascension” was supposed to complete a sci-fi saga for young adults, but instead it was abandoned. That’s why this cancellation happened. After the huge success of the Hunger Games franchise starring Jennifer Lawrence, many short-lived adaptations of science fiction novels for young people followed. These include The Maze Runner trilogy and the Divergent series. The Divergent series, based on Veronica Roth’s best-selling novels for young people, starred a large cast of up-and-coming actors, including Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort, Zoe Kravitz and Bill Skarsgard. The series ended abruptly when the film “Divergent: Ascension” was canceled, leaving the questions of the last book “Divergent” unanswered.

The action of the series “Divergent” takes place in a futuristic society where people are divided into factions depending on their merits: Renunciation, Friendliness, Sincerity, Fearlessness and Erudition. The main character Beatrice “Tris” Pryor (Shailene Woodley) finds out that she is a divergent — this means that she has several attributes, and she does not belong to any faction. This forces her to hide her status in order to avoid persecution by the government. The unique concept of “Divergent” was well received by both critics and box office. However, while “Divergent” and its sequel “Divergent: Insurgent” were solid hits, they did not achieve the same level of success as “The Hunger Games” and the future of the franchise was inevitably called into question after the disappointing performance of “Divergent”: Allegiant in 2016. Despite rumors of Tris’ death in the series “Divergent: Ascension”, the final film of the series was eventually abandoned.

After the financial disappointment of The Divergent Series: Allegiant, the film’s executives decided to try to complete the series with a television film version of The Divergent Series: Ascendant. The TV series was supposed to revolve around new storylines and characters that did not strictly follow the storylines in the original books. Unfortunately, the television sequel to the series “Divergent” did not take place, but why?

The series “Divergent”: The Ascendant TV movie was the answer to the Allegiant box office

Even before the release of The Divergent Series: Allegiant, there were already signs that the general public’s interest in the franchise was waning. The second film only surpassed the total gross of the original by a small margin, and the audience’s interest in youth films declined and turned out to be a transient trend that was unstable. When Allegiant grossed less than $180 million worldwide compared to Insurgent’s $300 million the year before, studios realized they could no longer confidently invest in dystopian films for young people to make a significant profit at the box office.

Since the series “Divergent: Allegiant” divided the last book of the Roth trilogy into two films, production of the final film was planned to begin after its predecessor was released in theaters. However, Allegiant’s meager financial profits prevented these plans, and in July 2016 it was announced that the story would end with a TV movie. The reaction of the actors to this was far from enthusiastic: Shailene Woodley said that she had not signed up for the TV movie and doubted that she would return. Co-stars Theo James and Miles Teller later also ruled out the possibility of returning to the TV movie. The franchise could no longer afford stars like Octavia Spencer, and was forced to admit that she was no longer popular enough to justify another movie.

The series Divergent: Ascendant was canceled in 2018

None of the cast of Divergent was interested in moving from three big-budget blockbusters to a TV movie, not to mention that it served as a pilot project for a potential series. Although Woodley wanted to return to complete Tris’ story, she only expressed her willingness to make a theatrical film. Later, the actress admitted how disappointed she was with the end of the saga, that she even thought about giving up acting completely. This similar lack of interest from the original cast eventually killed off The Divergent Series: Ascendant in 2018, after several years of development. Actors like Teller and Kravitz were already moving on to bigger roles and projects, so the chances of convincing them to come back were always slim. Splitting the last book of Divergent into two films ultimately ruined the end of the series and demonstrates the danger of splitting the story into two parts. Because if the first film does not succeed financially, the series will eventually be abandoned and will disappoint both the directors and the audience.

Possible future of the series “Divergent”

Although it seems that the Divergent: Ascension series is unlikely to ever be revived as a project, Hollywood loves a well-known brand with an established fan base, and it will be hard to imagine that the Divergent franchise will not return to the screen in one form or another. line.