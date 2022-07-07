The series “Death Note” will be released on Netflix from the creators of “Very strange things”

The creators of “Very Strange Things” Duffer brothers have officially announced the launch of their new production company Upside Down Pictures, which will create a series of different projects for the famous streaming service Netflix. In the foreseeable future, a series adaptation of the famous anime “Death Note” will appear from a completely new company, along with other sensational works.

Upside Down Pictures borrowed its familiar name from the original Netflix series “Very Strange Things”, which was created by Matt and Ross Duffer. The popular series was released in 2016 and quickly became the most watched English-language series on the streamer of all time. The Duffers are gaining momentum after the record-breaking release of the fourth season of Very Strange Cases, which makes the launch of the company exciting news for those who are looking for more from the dynamic duo.

The Duffers will continue to build on the blueprint that made “Very Strange Things” so appealing to viewers, while continuing to create stories that inspired them as children. One of the first projects, presumably being developed by Upside Down Pictures, will be a game adaptation of the famous Japanese manga and anime “Death Note”. The series tells about a witty teenager who discovers a strange black notebook that gives him power over life and death.

Netflix, however, is familiar with the popular Japanese manga and anime, having developed the 2017 film The Death Note, starring Nat Wolf, Lakit Stanfield and Willem Dafoe. Unfortunately, the film was not well received, receiving a 37% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a discouraging 23% audience rating. The Duffers, however, are hoping to take a whole new path to bring Japanese history to life, which may avoid the pitfalls that haunt the live-action Cowboy Bebop, which was unfortunately canceled by Netflix after an unsuccessful first season.

In addition to the “Death Note”, Upside Down Pictures has other interesting projects, including the film adaptation of the novel by Stephen King and Peter Straub “Talisman”. The 1984 novel tells about a young man traveling between two different worlds to get an artifact that will save his mother’s life. The production company will also develop additional content of “Very Strange Things” in the form of a stage play and a spin-off of the series “Very Strange Things”, based on the original idea of Duffers. In addition, the company will also develop an original series from the creators of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Jeffrey Addis and Will Matthews.

There has not yet been an official schedule for the development or release of the project, but it can be assumed that more will appear after the completion of “Very strange things”. The fifth and final season of “Very Strange Things” will soon appear on the streamer, becoming an epic conclusion to the adventures of Eleven and a collection of popular Hawkins characters. It will be interesting to see what The Duffers can do with their exciting line of new projects, and whether they can use the magic that has made them popular names.

“Death Note” is currently in development on Netflix.