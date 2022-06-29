The series “Chucky” will play Lachlan Watson as Glen/Glenda in season 2

Lachlan Watson got the role of Glen/Glenda in the second season of the popular SyFy series “Chucky”. Chucky and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) become parents in the sequel to “Children’s Games” “Bride of Chucky”, and Glen/Glenda has become a beloved and important part of the horror franchise.

The first season was a success and tells about a teenager Jake Wheeler (Zachary Arthur), who grieves the death of his father, falls in love with Devon Evans (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and realizes that the creepy Chucky doll has become a terrifying and dangerous part of life. his life.

Non-binary actor Lachlan Watson shared on the SyFy Twitter account: “I’m here to let you know that Glen and Glenda are back for the second season of Chucky, and I’ll see you twice this fall.” The Chucky SyFy series is excellent and has been well received by fans and critics. Joe Pantoliano, Sutton Strack from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and Gina Gershon will also join the cast of the second season.

In the 1998 film Chucky’s Bride, Tiffany gives birth to a baby, and although she is supposed to have twins, she only has one child, and the other sometimes takes over. In 2004’s “Chucky’s Seed”, Glen/Glenda explain that they are gender-changeable.

In the TV series “Chucky”, Chucky tells Jake that they support and love their child, and when Jake asks if they agree with this, Chucky replies: “I’m not a monster, Jake.” This is one of the reasons why Chucky remains a great puppet character. It will be great to see Glen/Glenda join the series, as it will add another layer to the series, which is already a clever exploration of how Chucky continues his series of murders in a small town, manipulating children to make friends with him. Since the series includes many elements of the horror franchise, Glen/Glenda should definitely become a part of it.

Glen/Glenda stand out because they don’t like hurting people like their parents. In Seed of Chucky, they ask, “Isn’t violence bad?” In another scene, Tiffany asks, “What do you want, honey?” and Glen/Glenda says: “I think… I want to be a boy. But … being a girl would be nice too.” When Chucky asks “what is it?” Glen/Glenda replies, “No. Sometimes I feel like a boy. Sometimes I feel like a girl. Can I be both?”

Lachlan Watson’s previous work includes the trans character Theo Putnam in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Kyle in Nashville. Watson’s IMDb page also lists the “Kiss List” as an upcoming project.

Theo Putnam is Sabrina Spellman’s (Kiernan Shipka) best friend and performs as a trans. Sabrina takes care of Theo and is always there, making sure that they can join the school basketball team. Rosalind Walker (Jazz Sinclair) is another support system for Theo.

According to the SyFy website, the premiere of the second season of “Chucky” will take place in the fall of 2022.