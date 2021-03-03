The series and premiere movies on Netflix

Intense week this first of March, since from the outset we have El Rey de Zamunda, a sequel armed in the midst of the 80s revival era of the original El Príncipe de Zamunda, one of the best-known blockbusters of the iconic Eddie Murphy, whose talent is being used by the services VOD after the delusional My Name is Dolemite on Netflix.
The King of Zamunda takes us to the imaginary African-style kingdom of the original, with the character of Akeem already turned into king, although he must return to the United States again when he discovers that he has a son about whom he knew nothing. A very different USA from the one he visited in 1988.
Also the end of Wandavisión, which this week comes to the end of its first and most successful season; the visually superb Alita: Battle Angel, the manga that James Cameron spent decades adapting to the big screen. And anticipating the premiere of the Justice League, Sucker Punch, one of Zack Snyder’s most personal works – and most criticized -, a true torrent of imagination in terms of audiovisual rhythm. Or Beowulf, one of the first fully CGI films outside of children’s animation that, while technically very aged, is still a grown-up torrent of epic, fantasy, and blood.
Another series to look at is Pacific Rim, the translation to the drawing of the series conceived by Guillermo del Toro, in which the conflict between humans and their mechanical beasts ‘Jaegers’ against the monstrous ‘Kaijus’ aliens continues in Australia.
But the appointment of the week is Raya and the Last Dragon, officially Disney’s classic No. 59 that opens simultaneously in cinemas and Disney + and that returns to offer the same type of offer as Mulan last year, since you have to pay 21 , € 99 to see it on the Disney platform.
NETFLIX March 1 – 7
SERIES
March 1
The Bold Type, season 1
March 2
Word Party, Season 5
March 4
Pacific Rim: No Man’s Land, Season 1
March 5
Ghosts of the City, Season 1
FILMS
March 1
Banyuki
How to be very bad
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man – Vexed by Venom
Warrior Souls 2011
The professionals
March 3
Moxie!
Varning för Jonsson Ligan
Jonsson Ligan & Dinamit Harry
Skännor Falsterbo
Moon Hotel Kabul
Sunes sommar
A guest arrives
Fake like water
Invisible
Joker
Secretul Fericiri
1939
Epava
Cap Si Pajura
Dragoste. 1 Caine
Jönsson’s band in Mallorca
Sa Olika
Zavera
Intalniri Incrucisate
Bitch kram
March 4
Gloria Bell
March 5
Sentinel
Dog washing
March 6
Surviving in the desert
DOCUMENTARY
March 1
Connected
March 3
Notorious BIG: I got a Story to Tell
Gyllene Tider – Park Liv
Mark Hoffmann: A Forger Among Mormons
March 5
Nevenka