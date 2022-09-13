The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received an official name and release date

At the last presentation of Nintendo Direct, Nintendo finally gave the official name to the sequel The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and also confirmed the release date. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been one of the most anticipated games for Nintendo Switch since its first announcement, and now fans know what to call it and when they can play it. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

Nintendo made the announcement along with a new trailer for the game. The new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom focuses more on the theme of the sky in the game, showing Link skydiving, climbing floating rocks and jumping on a large glider-like car. The trailer doesn’t show much gameplay, but the main conclusion from it is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally has a title and release date.

