The sequel to Sonic The Movie will begin in March 2021

The hedgehog will return to the big screen after his triumph at the box office, even despite the coronavirus epidemic.

The director of Sonic The Movie, Jeff Fowler, has already stated his intention to continue the adventures of the hedgehog in future film projects. So, he assured that they would love to introduce characters from the universe who had not entered the original film. However, the success of the film augured a second chance. Paramount Pictures has approved the project, which will begin production in 2021.

Thanks to documents from the British Columbia Film Commission, published a couple of days ago, the first details about the project have just been revealed. This second installment is codenamed Emerald Hill (the same as the first zone in Sonic the Hedgehog 2) and will be developed by Red Energy Films. Its production is scheduled for a period that runs from March 15 to May 10, 2021. Its release date, meanwhile, has been projected for 2022.

More than 20 million dollars of budget

According to the documents, Abraham Fraser will be the production manager, while his budget will rise to more than 20 million dollars. At the moment, no details about the plot and characters have been revealed. What is clear is that Fowler wanted to recover some mythical characters:

“There are so many great characters and stories to tell,” said the director. “Nothing would make me happier than to have another chance with these characters and tell more stories. We’d love to do more with the Sonic movie universe. ” The director noted that many fans had asked him about Tails or Knuckles. “We had to plant that little Easter egg and say: We know you love these characters. We would be excited to introduce them in future stories if we can do so. ”

Sonic The Movie was a success despite the fact that a few weeks after its premiere the coronavirus epidemic spread throughout the world. Therefore, they decided to advance the launch date of the domestic version in digital format.



