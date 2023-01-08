Over the years, Hollywood has seen countless movies and shows. However, some of them tend to stand out, leaving an impression on the public even years after their release. The blockbuster “Gladiator” of the 2000s fits this description. A historical fantasy film has conquered the world. The film has earned over $450.6 million worldwide. Thanks to such an incredible performance, the film will be continued almost 2 decades later. According to reports, the breakthrough of “Normal People” Paul Mezcal may be the latest addition to the cast of the Paramount sequel “Gladiator”.

Despite production problems, Gladiator was one of the highest-grossing films of the time. Over the years, we have seen a trend of creating sequels and remakes of classic films and TV series. Each sequel brings with it new plots and characters. And it looks like Ridley Scott’s classic is also joining in the win. Interestingly, there have also been some changes in the cast.

Paul Mescal will join the cast of the Gladiator sequel

Paul Mescal is a very popular young talent in Hollywood. The 26-year-old Irish actor is incredibly popular and has starred in many films and shows. To add to his list of jobs, Mezcal may be in talks with Paramount Pictures to become part of the cast of the Gladiator sequel. According to reports, Mezcal will play the role of Lucius, Lucilla’s son. Time and again Ridley Scott has stated that he will return to continue this blockbuster. And it looks like we’re going to get important updates for Gladiator 2 very soon.

Earlier in 2021, Scott confirmed that the script was ready. The sequel will reportedly follow the 2000s hit “Gladiator.” In addition, as the director of Prometheus told Deadline, “there are enough components from the first one to pick up the ball and continue it.”

However, it seems that there are some changes in the sequel as well. Gladiator 2 will most likely focus on the Lucius character. In the sequel, Lucius will be an adult man, as the story unfolds years later. Recently, there is no information about who will play the remaining characters in the film.

Although Mescal has starred in several very memorable shows, the role of Lucius is certainly difficult. Do you think an Irish actor will be able to play her perfectly? Feel free to let us know in the comments below.