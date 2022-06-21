The sequel to Jon Snow can finally fix the worst book mistake of “Game of Thrones”

It is reported that the continuation of the series about Jon Snow is being released on HBO, and with it there is an opportunity to correct the most egregious mistake of “Game of Thrones” in the adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s books “A Song of Ice and Fire”. The ending of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones showed how he returned behind the Wall with the Wildlings, and did not assume that there was a continuation of the story waiting to be told. That’s what’s happening, however, with a Jon Snow spin-off in development on HBO, according to reports, which will bring Kit Harington back to the role. HBO has many planned Game of Thrones spin-offs, but this one in particular will have a real impact on the series and may be a chance to rethink events.

In the first half of its run, Game of Thrones became largely famous both for its own narrative and for how well it adapted Martin’s novels. Although some changes inevitably had to be made, most of them were understandable. Only when the series overtook the books — and, in particular, the ending of the 8th season of “Game of Thrones” – everything really went awry, and the audience turned away from the series. However, even when he was at his best, he did not perfectly convey A Song of Ice and Fire, but the sequel to Jon Snow was able to fix one of the oldest and most long-standing problems with the film adaptation of the book: direwolves.

In A Song of Ice and Fire, the Starks are closely related to their direwolves, and most of them are able to transform into them. The bond between them is much deeper than between them being pets or carers, but it becomes something more spiritual, as if they are part of each other. This is the main aspect of who they are, with direwolves reflecting their personalities and destinies: John is an outsider, like a Ghost; Arya is forced to leave her family, like a Nymeria; Bran explores the world outside of her body, as if becoming a Three-eyed Raven; Shaggy dog is as wild as Rickon, and so on. Unfortunately, Game of Thrones has let the direwolves down, barely touching the surface of their meaning and often just completely ignoring them, but the sequel to Jon Snow is an opportunity to fix this thanks to the presence of a Ghost.

When John returns to the Wall at the end of Game of Thrones, the Ghost is waiting for him there (and the scene of their reunion is a real final highlight). Then the Ghost goes behind the Wall with John and the other wildlings, which means that he should be around during the sequel. As one of the returning characters from Game of Thrones, it would make sense for the Ghost to play a more prominent role in things, especially since it can become such an important part of the narrative. The story of Jon Snow’s sequel isn’t clear, but if he gets stuck in the Far North instead of bringing him back to Westeros, turning him into a Ghost and exploring more of his connection to the direwolf could allow for a fascinating layer of introspection. and character development, which Game of Thrones lacked. It can really show Jon Snow as a warg and get to the heart of the bond between the couple, as Jon will be the center of attention, and not one of the many main characters.

The main reason for the direwolves’ mistakes in Game of Thrones was the budget and computer graphics, as well as the difficulty of making them look good on the screen. That excuse was never fully justified, given how much money had to be spent on Game of Thrones and the increasingly impressive spectacle being shown elsewhere, but it should be less of a problem for the Jon Snow sequel. Without worrying about three fully grown dragons and maybe not even needing the same scale as the original show–it will presumably have less cast and fewer locations than Game of Thrones, at least-then there might be more money and time. to properly revive the Ghost.