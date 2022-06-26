The sequel to “Game of Thrones” may finally atone for Tyrion’s mistake of the original

Tyrion Lannister is one of the best characters in Game of Thrones, but by the 8th season he is spoiled — and a new series of sequels can fix it. The sequel to HBO’s hugely popular fantasy television series will tell about Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), one of the surviving main characters of the finale of the 8th season of Game of Thrones. Peter Dinklage) must definitely become the main character again in order to atone for the murder of the wittiest man in Westeros, committed by D. B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Tyrion Lannister, one of the few characters with genuine empathy and a witty mouth, is an internationally beloved Game of Thrones character. Despite the fact that in the harsh society of Westeros he had chances because of his dwarfism, he is a noble, intelligent man with better intentions towards the kingdom than his brother Jaime, sister Cersei and nephew Joffrey combined. Tyrion’s original character arc culminates in season 4 of Game of Thrones when he is accused of killing Joffrey and put on trial, eventually losing the trial in a fight in which his champion, Oberyn Martell, confronts Gregor Clegane, Woe. After killing his father and his beloved Shai, Tyrion eventually joins Varys and Daenerys Targaryen to help her ascend the Iron throne as the Hand of the Queen.

Tyrion’s transformation from a witty hero to a useless adviser should be undone by a series of sequels. Almost everyone loved the character because he looked death in the face and did what he thought was right, for example, when he uttered his legendary monologue during the trial for the murder of Joffrey in season 4 of Game of Thrones. myself from season 5 onwards. He spends most of his time in the doldrums and then makes bad strategic decisions, such as when Daenerys Targaryen kills his closest friend Varys. Tyrion is arguably the smartest man in Westeros, so he should definitely return in the new series with his original intelligence restored to atone for this once great character.

The main reason for Tyrion’s weaker appearance later in life is that he lacks personal connections with those with whom he interacts. In seasons 1-4 of Game of Thrones, he fights the terror of Cersei and Tywin Lannister and establishes close relationships with Bronn, Podrick Payne and Jaime Lannister. In this vein, later seasons prevent him from being witty, as he mostly only communicates with people he respects, such as Jon Snow, Ser Jorah Mormont and Varys. While his character certainly has his dramatic moments, he is also one of the funniest characters on the series in the first few seasons, a trait that is sorely lacking in seasons 5-8 of Game of Thrones.

Peter Dinklage is a famous actor who has received many awards for the role of Tyrion Lannister. As one of the few Game of Thrones characters with disabilities, his appearance is vital for authentic representations that normalize dwarfism in modern media. In addition, Dinklage’s Tyrion is almost as closely associated with the personality of the series as George R. R. Martin himself, so it would be a crime not to bring him back for an unnamed sequel. Thus, the sequel to “Game of Thrones” should bring Tyrion back, restore his brains and wit and give him a chance to become the same character that many fell in love with when the series first came out.