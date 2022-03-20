The SEGA Name Disappears From The Famous Akihabara Arcade

SEGA: The company definitively says goodbye to the arcade business after more than 50 years and says goodbye to the mythical 6-story red building it had in Tokyo. At the end of 2021, SEGA (SEGA Sammy) announced millionaire losses due to COVID and sold 85% of the shares of its entertainment section (SEGA Entertainment) to another Japanese firm, Genda Inc. However, the thing was not enough and months later, already at the beginning of 2022, the company was forced to also sell the remaining 15%, thus ending its relationship with the arcade business after more than 50 years dedicated to it. Well, this weekend the last step of this transaction took place.

The legendary arcade in Akihabara (Tokyo, Japan) went to bed on Friday with the name of SEGA still on its facade and woke up on Saturday with a new one, that of GiGO (from Genda “GiGO” Entertainment). With more than 6 floors and originating from the 60s, this famous red building was a point of pilgrimage for all gamers, otaku and cosplayers who were passing through the Japanese country. Surely it will continue to be, but from now on it will be without any reference to the creator of OutRun, Virtua Fighter, Daytona USA and so many other arcade games from our childhood.

The SEGA Arcades in Akihabara have been rebranded to GiGO! 😭 Before After pic.twitter.com/gGuhONbqA5 — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) March 18, 2022

What now, SEGA?

Although the blue hedgehog company no longer owns arcades, it will still be able to manufacture and sell arcade machines for them. Still, the future of the sector seems in danger even in Japan. After the pandemic, a total of 4,022 arcades were registered throughout the country, for the 26,573 there were in 1986. An increasingly reduced business in which SEGA came to have more than a thousand locations back in the late nineties.

SEGA’s future as a video game developer is not in doubt (we even have a new open-world Sonic on the way), but its relationship with the arcade market remains to be seen. And after so many years of good memories, do not miss how many fans have said goodbye to their buildings showing their support and gratitude to the company.