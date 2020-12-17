The secret reason Beth bought her stepmother’s house

It may seem like an odd choice in Queen’s Gambit for someone who travels the world playing chess and rarely stands still, but his reasoning for buying his late mother’s house is actually sentimental.

Alma was a distant mother to Beth at the beginning of Lady’s Gambit, especially after Allston left her. But once she decided to do whatever she could to support Beth’s burgeoning chess career.

Alma opened up and became close to her daughter. Although she was the only family member Beth had in Lady’s Gambit, her close relationship brought some negative consequences, as Beth acquired some of Alma’s destructive habits.

Beth had acquired the pill and alcohol habit from her mother in Lady’s Gambit and began to self-destruct after Alma’s sudden death. Her mother’s home was the only connection Beth had left her.

Beth bought the house to feel close to Alma. This is best materialized through the piano Alma held dear: Beth keeps it and uses it to display her chess trophies, signifying her gratitude to her foster mother for her support in Lady’s Gambit.

Alma became the only constant in her daughter’s life in Lady’s Gambit, and because Beth spent her childhood in an orphanage and her previous experiences were marked by chaos and isolation.

Alma offered her stability and love, and as a result, she became her home. But once Alma died, the only part of her that Beth had left was the house where her relationship began. She held onto that in Lady’s Gambit.

Ultimately in Lady’s Gambit, buying Alma’s house is what helped Beth learn that people care about her and that she always has a home with them, as long as she cares about herself.



