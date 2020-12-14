The secret of the corona that does not pass is solved

Scientists have made another very striking discovery regarding the Covid-19 pandemic that swept the world. Research from Yale University, which investigated why the effects of coronavirus for a long time are seen in some people, found that the ‘auto-antibody’ level did not decrease in the blood values ​​of these cases.

Immune cells attack

Research was conducted on “long Covid-19 patients whose symptoms did not pass and did not recover” in Yale, one of the leading universities in the USA. In the study comparing the blood values ​​of people who survived the disease normally and patients with corona symptoms for a long time, it was determined that auto-antibodies prevent the body from developing antibodies against Covid-19 and attack some parts of the body, especially the brain.

Experts at Yale University examined the blood values ​​of 194 hospital workers and patients with Covid-19 and compared them with the blood values ​​of 30 healthcare workers. Scientists, who found that auto-antibody values ​​were lower in people who did not get sick, said, “Auto-antibodies attack the damaged organs of Covid-19 patients. This makes the symptoms of Covid-19 worse ”made the assessment.

It does more harm than good

Normally, Covid-19 infection, which is transmitted with the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus, is known as a short-term disease and takes about 2 weeks. But in some patients, the symptoms did not go away for long weeks, causing controversy in the scientific world. “Covid-19 patients produce auto-antibodies that interfere with the immune system, and these auto-antibodies do more harm than good to patients,” Aaron Ring, who conducted the research, told the British Guardian. Because antibodies stay in the body for a longer period of time and take the long term we call Covid ”

What is an auto-antibody?

Auto-antibodies are antibodies produced by the body against diseases. If this is an antibody production for healthy cells and tissues, it is called autoimmunity. Any disease that results from such an abnormal immune response is referred to as an “autoimmune disease.” Well-known examples include celiac disease.



