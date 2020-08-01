The secret of Elle and Marco dance in The Kissing Booth 2

Joey King shared a secret from the scene of Marco and Elle dancing in The Kissing Booth 2. The second part of Stand The Stand of Kisses ’was released last weekend, the successful Netflix movie left thousands of fans surprised with the new adventures of Elle, Lee, Marco and Noah.

Joey King, actress who plays the main character of Elle Evans, published a behind-the-scenes video of one of the most iconic scenes in the film, where Marco, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Elle dance.

Through him personal Instagram account, Joey King posted the full clip of the recordings of The Kissing Booth 2, in the material Elle and Marco are seen dancing, the description says:

WATCH KISSING BOOTH 2 ON NETFLIX! It is the full version we recorded of the final arcade scene with Marco and Elle. We danced all day, which was deadly for me, but my dance partner made it worthwhile. This was a really tiring day, but more fun than anything else. I miss this so much

Although fans thought the clip was filmed on location, the truth is that the producers of The Kissing Booth 2 preferred to use green screen, a tool to edit the images.



