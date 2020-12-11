The secret meaning of Beth’s latest outfit in the miniseries

The Netflix miniseries, Lady’s Gambit is a character-based drama that follows the rise of chess prodigy Beth Harmon. The show is critically acclaimed for its ability to communicate Beth’s inner world through her clothing choices.

Queen’s Gambit follows Beth Harmon’s rivalry with Russian chess grandmaster Vasily Borgov. The show begins with her humble and tragic beginnings as an orphan who learns to play chess from the orphanage’s janitor.

When Shaibel sees her natural talents, he nurtures her abilities and encourages her to continue to play competitively in Lady’s Gambit, even though it is a male-dominated sport.

While her growth is partly represented by Taylor-Joy’s subtle gestures, the evolution is most clearly represented by the change in Beth’s outward appearance, especially her chess-inspired wardrobe in Queen’s Gambit.

As a young teenager in Lady’s Gambit, Beth shows an interest in fashion and the black and white dresses are a clear reflection of Beth’s love for the black and white checkerboard pattern.

But, in the final scene of Lady’s Gambit, her outfit takes on a whole new meaning: the white hat (with its distinctive shape), coat, pants, and A-cut boots, does not represent the checkerboard, but a particular piece. : the Queen.

Having surpassed current Grand Master Borgov in her home country Russia, Beth from Queen’s Gambit has achieved the highest ranking for a player, similar to how the queen is the most powerful piece in the game, and her capture is worth the more points.

Beth’s all-white look also reflects how she has matured as a player. Her story arc in Lady’s Gambit ends with her victory, not only over the game, but also over her own addictions and doubts.



