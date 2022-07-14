The secret end of college football died at the age of 22 after a tragic accident

On Thursday morning, the world of college football woke up to the heartbreaking news of the death of a 22-year-old player.

Spencer Webb, a tight end on the Oregon football team, tragically died this week, according to the Sacramento Bee. Webb was reportedly diving off a cliff near the Ducks campus when he hit his head.

Here’s more from the report:

Webb died Wednesday afternoon after hitting his head in a diving accident off a cliff west of Triangle Lake in Lane County, less than a mile from Eugene, where the university is located.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Thursday evening that upon arrival at the scene of the wounded man’s report, “deputies learned that a 22-year-old man recreating the area fell and hit his head. Passers-by and arriving medics were unable to resuscitate him. … He was about 100 yards down a steep trail.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning confirmed the heartbreaking news with a post on social media. “So much life at every moment of the day. Spencer will miss your smile and energy. I love you!” he said.

Our thoughts are with the Webb family.