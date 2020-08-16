The secret behind Suga “BETRAYED” “eternal youth”

After a question from ARMY, another member of BTS “betrayed” him and revealed what Suga’s secret is to always looking young. Find out!

Suga always shows a cool image to BTS’s ARMY, but Jin knows that there is a secret behind his photos.

The BTS boys’ appearances on Weverse always provide funny moments for their followers, this time it was Jin who joked with ARMY by revealing the secret behind Suga’s youth.

A fan took to this platform to express a question that haunted him. While posting two photos of Suga, he asked what the secret was to staying so young, a thought that he accompanied with two photos of the idol taken in different years.

The secret behind Suga’s youth

One of them was taken during 2016 and the other was from 2020, but in them we can see Yoongi making the same expression, so it might seem that these are photos from the same day where only the appearance of his hair changed.

But it was Jin who commented on an answer to this interesting post and, although it was not the expected answer, it did make his followers laugh, since the BTS idol commented that the secret to looking exactly the same was that the image was captured by himself photographer.

Some time ago the boys of BTS premiered their documentary series through Weverse




