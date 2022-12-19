The Second Woman Died After The Incident at Brixton Academy

According to the Metropolitan Police, a second woman died from injuries sustained during an incident at Brixton Academy last week.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, died in hospital this morning (December 19). The Metropolitan Police said she worked as one of the contract security guards at Asake’s concert at that location.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, commander of Lambeth and Southwark Police, said in a statement: “It is terrible news that a second person has died following the events on Thursday. I want to express my sincere condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died in hospital on Saturday morning (December 17). A third woman, aged 21, is in hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident on the night of Thursday (December 15), when fans broke into the doors of the stadium in South London, continues. Detectives from the Metro Crime Squad are currently examining CCTV footage and phone records, as well as talking to witnesses and conducting forensic examinations.

However, they found that Hutchinson, Ikumelo and the third woman who was seriously injured were in the foyer of the 5,000-seat hall.

Police cordons outside the scene have now been removed, but cordons inside the building remain while officers continue to inspect the scene.

The police also called on anyone who has information that could potentially help in the investigation of the case. According to their estimates, about 4,000 witnesses were present at the time of the incident.

On Saturday, Asake posted a statement on his social media accounts in response to the news of Ikumelo’s death, in which he said he had spoken to her family and “will continue to do so.”

“I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined that such a thing could happen,” he wrote.