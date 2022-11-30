The Second Trailer For Super Mario Bros. Features Donkey Kong, Princess Peach and Other Voices of Chris Pratt

What just happened? The movie Super Mario Bros. caused controversy on the web, as it always happens when your favorite video games turn into movies/cartoons/TV shows. Nintendo’s famous Italian plumbers won’t appear on the big screen until April next year, but we’ve just been handed a second trailer to parse.

In the first trailer of Super Mario Bros. The movie, released last month, focused on Bowser voicing Jack Black. The new clip gives us more of Mario, whose choice of voice actor — Chris Pratt — has caused controversy. The mustachioed hero doesn’t speak very many lines with his controversial accent, so make what you want out of it.

The trailer is also the debut of Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for playing chess prodigy Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit. There’s also Luigi, who was voiced by “It’s Always Sunny” in Philadelphia’s “Charlie’s Day,” and Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong, reworked for the first time since switching to 3D, which slaps Mario a bit.

Other voice actors in the film include Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The new trailer has a lot of tips about various Mario games, including Donkey Kong and Smash Bros. At the end there is also a reference to Mario Kart when the character is driving on Rainbow Road. There is no denying that all this looks very visually impressive.

they nerfed this man’s ass pic.twitter.com/xevn0GPp4B — Kenneth Shepard (@shepardcdr) October 4, 2022

There is a lot of controversy about the Super Mario Bros. movie, from Chris Pratt’s voice to Mario’s ass or lack thereof. It wasn’t on the same level as the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which was eventually shelved so that animators could change Sonic’s design after the outrage. Ultimately, of course, it turned out to be one of the most popular movies based on a video game, and its sequel got even better.

Two trailers suggest that the film will be closer to Sonic in quality than the 1993 Super Mario Bros. game, but we’ll see. Everything will be known on April 7, 2023.