The second step for the record Xiaomi Mi 11 sale

The second step is taken for the sale of the record-breaking Xiaomi Mi 11 on the first day of 2021. The model, which sold 350 thousand units in just 5 minutes, provided Xiaomi with an income of 230 million dollars in this short time. The model, which was first sold in Xiaomi’s homeland China, had a price tag of 3 thousand 999 yuan.

After such high success, Xiaomi has rolled up its sleeves for the second sale. The model, which has the type of features that will attract the attention of the users, appeared before the users with the Snapdragon 888 with a 5 nm fabrication process. However, the 6.81-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate support said hello to the users.

Xiaomi Mi 11 sale starts again

It is reported that just like the first sale, the second sale will only be in China. The firm, which gives priority to its own country, is also satisfied with the interest shown by its citizens. As an indication of this, the sharing of the figures for the first sale is shown by Xiaomi Vice President Zeng Xuezhong.

The second Xiaomi Mi 11 sale, where the price will be the same, will also bring some restrictions. According to the news, some color options of the model will be presented to users. It is wondered how much interest the second sale, which will start at 20:00 in Chinese local time, will receive compared to the first sale. In addition, it is thought whether there will be such great interest in the sale of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which is expected to be introduced next month.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

Display: 6.81 inch AMOLED, 2K resolution, HDR10 + and 120 Hz refresh rate with 10bit color support, 515 PPI, 1500 nit brightness

Processor: Snapdragon 888 (5 nm – eight core)

Connectivity: USB-C, enhanced Wi-Fi 6

Memory and Storage: 8 GB – 12 GB RAM / 128 GB and 256 GB storage

Battery: 4,600 mAh / 55W fast charging / 50W wireless charging / 10W wireless reverse charging

Rear Camera: 108 Megapixel f / 1.33 + 13 Megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle + 5 Megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto / OIS supported

Front Camera: 20 Megapixels

Operating System: Android 11 and 2K MIUI 12

Box Contents: Mi 11 and charging cable

Xiaomi Mi 11 price

Xiaomi’s newest model Mi 11, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, has been announced as 3999 yuan.