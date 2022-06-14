The second season of the TV series “Lincoln’s Lawyer” will be released on Netflix

Netflix has renewed the series “Lincoln’s Lawyer” for a second season. David E. Kelly’s legal drama premiered in May 2022. The new season will consist of 10 episodes and is based on the book “The Fifth Witness”.

On June 14, Netflix announced that “Lincoln’s Lawyer” will return for a second season.

The 10-episode debut season of Lincoln Lawyer took 2nd place on the Nielsen top chart for the week of May 9-15 with 884 million minutes of viewing.

Showrunner Ted Humphrey said on Twitter that he is “very excited to dive into” the second season with author Michael Connelly, who created the character of Mickey Haller, new co-showrunner Daylin Rodriguez (Queen of the South). and “an amazing cast.”

