The second season of “And just like that” resembles the cult episodes of “Sex and the City”.

“What you’re seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life,” said HBO Max executive Sarah Aubrey.

According to one of the executives of HBO Max, the upcoming second season of “And just like that” is “similar to the cult episodes of “Sex and the City.”

In the additional series, the first season of which debuted at the end of 2021, original actors Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt return, and Kim Cattrall is absent. like Samantha Jones.

After the second season of the show was confirmed by HBO Max back in March, the head of the streaming service’s originals department, Sarah Aubrey, told what to expect from the next release of the show.

“What you’re seeing this season is all these characters taking on life,” Aubrey told Variety. “It’s a very joyful season, and I think in some ways it’s similar to the iconic episodes of Sex and the City.

She added: “The biggest thing for Carrie, in particular, is that her character was always ready for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in town, and you really feel that this season.

“We are so excited. I went to the table, I saw the clothes. So I’m gluttonous, like everyone else.”

After the show resumed , series executive producer Michael Patrick King said: “I am happy and excited to tell more stories about these bright, brave characters played by these strong, amazing actors. The fact is that we are all delighted. And just like that… our sex life is back.”

Aubrey added: “We were thrilled with the cultural dialogue created by these characters and their stories in the world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work that Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, actors and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for the fans to see what awaits them in the second season!”

The three – star review of the first season says: “After the awkward start of this reunion,” And similarly… “it starts to feel like hanging out with an old friend again.”