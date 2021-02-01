The season premiere is showing big surprises

The premiere of season 3 of New Amsterdam is about to start, in which we will not only see the drama of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also what all the characters will have to face, especially Dr. Max Goodwin .

Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) must find his optimism as he grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and inequities in the nation’s healthcare system.

Max is determined to tear down that system and build something new and improved. As if the pandemic weren’t enough. Max will apparently take on the inequities of the health system.

Although many medical programs seem to take some liberties with the pandemic, either solving the pandemic or jumping back in time to a future in which it has been overcome.

New Amsterdam’s balance between the pandemic and the effects of the pandemic on the healthcare system can depend a lot on when the show resumes in season 3.

The confirmation courtesy of NBC that New Amsterdam will cover the COVID pandemic comes as no surprise, as the showrunner said in April 2020 that it would be irresponsible to ignore the pandemic in season three, and star Ryan Eggold later shared his thoughts on how season 3 would handle the pandemic.