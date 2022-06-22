The season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed Reva’s fate, but when will Moses Ingram’s inquisitor return?

The main spoilers for the sixth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI, ahead, so read at your own risk.

After weeks of thrilling action and emotionally draining moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi released the season finale today. The series, which can be broadcast on a Disney+ subscription, answered questions and further strengthened the well-known fates of the characters of the OG franchise represented in it. However, there is one character whose future remains unclear at the moment: Reva. Inquisitor Moses Ingram had an intriguing arc that gives her the opportunity to return at some point in the future. But if she returns, where will the audience see her next?

In the penultimate episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva, also known as the Third Sister, got into a fight with Darth Vader, who had killed his Jedi Padawan friends during Order 66 ten years earlier. In the end, the Sith lord proved too strong for her and left her to die. However, the vengeful young woman survived and in the finale decides to take out her disappointment on the young Luke Skywalker. Although she went to Tatooine and almost killed a young man, she could not bring herself to commit a deadly act. She later met Obi-Wan on a desert planet, during which she apparently abandoned the Dark Side. Now that we’re thinking about where we might see her next, there’s one moment in the Star Wars timeline that seems perfect to her.

Reva may reappear in one of the TV shows of the Mandalorian era

“The Mandalorian” or any of its spin-offs would be a great place where the former Inquisitor could reappear. At the time of Obi-Wan’s events, she is theoretically in her 20s, so she will definitely still be in the world after Return of the Jedi, barring anything unfortunate. In addition, Dean Jarin, played by Pedro Pascal, crossed paths with many familiar faces in the Star Wars universe, so the idea that he will meet a reformed Riva is not so improbable. Since Ahsoka Rosario Dawson seems to have a strong Jedi influence, I would say this would be the best place for her to appear. And if Hayden Christensen plays the role of Anakin Skywalker again in this upcoming series, I’d like his ghost of Power to meet the former youth he once tried to defeat.

The animated series “Bad Party”, which takes place immediately after “Revenge of the Sith”, already features famous characters such as Fenek Shand from Ming-Na Wen. So why not tell us a little about Reeva? Although Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed the trials she endured during the Jedi Temple massacre, it never explained how she joined the Inquisitors. TBB can shed light on this by forcing Clone Force 99 to face a younger version of the character who has not yet joined the Dark Side. The inclusion of a future Third Sister could definitely be interesting—and heartbreaking, given that we already knew how she was doing.

Despite the racist reaction of some fans, Moses Ingram’s cunning warrior was mostly well received. Ingram herself also enjoyed this experience and even talked to CinemaBlend about the privileges that playing a new face in the Star Wars universe gives. With all this in mind, one would think that Lucasfilm was at least considering the idea of bringing her back into its ranks. I personally would be glad to see more of her over time.

However, we will probably have to play a waiting game when it comes to getting any concrete answers. If Moses Ingram doesn’t return as Reeva in the title role, any future cameo or guest spot will undoubtedly remain a surprise. This is how things are in a galaxy far, far away, but for now we can only guess and hope that this is just the beginning of Ingram’s work in this franchise.

