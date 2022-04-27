The search for “Buy This altcoin” exploded with Elon Musk’s latest investment!

Analysis of Google search data shows that on April 25, 2022, when it was announced that Elon Musk, one of the largest supporters of the popular altcoin Dogecoin, bought Twitter, search queries for the phrase “Buy Dogecoin” worldwide increased by 392 percent. . Here are the details…

The search for the purchase of the popular altcoin Dogecoin has increased dramatically

Commenting on the results, the representative CryptoWallet.com He said: “Elon Musk is not only the richest man in the world, but also one of the most outspoken Dogecoin supporters. “Musk’s only tweets and comments led to an increase in the price of cryptocurrency.” In addition, he also said:

Since the news broke that Musk bought Twitter, Dogecoin, as expected, has grown by more than 20 percent. These results provide a fascinating insight into the influence and power of Elon Musk, not only on major social media platforms, but also in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Searches for “How to buy Dogecoin” on Google also increased by 301% on the same day, and searches for “What is Dogecoin” increased by 237%.

Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition: Here are the details

The deal with Somanews was unanimously approved by Twitter’s board of directors and is expected to take place later this year, subject to the approval of the platform’s shareholders. It is expected that after the completion of the transaction, Twitter will become private and will cease nine years of operation as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange. The purchase represents a 38 percent premium to Twitter’s stock price at the close on April 1, the last day Musk announced his 9 percent stake in the social network.

As we reported, Twitter, the largest social media platform, announced on Monday that it had entered into a final agreement to acquire an organization wholly owned by Elon Musk in a $44 billion deal. According to the terms of the deal, Twitter shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash per share for each ordinary Twitter share they own, according to a press release.