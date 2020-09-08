The Sea of Silence, Netflix’s upcoming K-Drama

Gong Yoo will return to the small screen with The Sea of ​​Silence, a thrilling drama that will premiere soon on Netflix.

Netflix and K-Dramas have become an alliance that we love, the streaming platform is preparing new productions and one of them is The Sea of ​​Silence. You will love the cast and story of this drama, below we will tell you all the details.

The Sea of ​​Silence is a science fiction series with a touch of suspense that will catch you throughout its episodes. Can you imagine what outer space would be like from the perspective of Korean dramas? We are about to find out.

This drama presents a story in a futuristic setting where planet Earth is not a hopeful setting, since many territories have become desert areas and resources will run out very soon, what will they do to survive?

The series tells that some time ago an important project was carried out on the moon, but due to an accident, this mission was abandoned, that is why a new mission is now planned where some explorers will travel to the moon to obtain samples of a substance that could help them.

The story is something far from what we see more often in the world of Korean dramas, which has piqued the interest of many fans of Asian series. But as if that weren’t enough, the cast of this drama will surprise you enough to want to see it.

Gong Yoo will play Han Yoon Jae, Bae Doo Na will play Song Ji An, and Lee Joon will play Ryu Tae Seok, who will be part of the mission that will give hope to the inhabitants of Earth.

Dr. Song Ji An is an astrobiology specialist, Han Yoon Jae will lead the mission as the captain and crew leader, while Ryu Tae Seok is an elite engineer who volunteers for this plan.

The K-Drama will have eight chapters and will be available through Netflix, however, the date of its premiere is still pending due to the delays that have occurred in the filming of all the productions of the streaming platform in South Korea.

While we wait for the premiere and more news of The Sea of ​​Silence, you can start enjoying Record Of Youth, a drama that has just been released and that stars Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam, we tell you the details of the production mushroom.



