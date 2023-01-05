The final episode of the fifth season of “Stranger Things” will be “terrible” to shoot, according to actress Max Sadie Sink.

The actress has been playing Max Mayfield since 2017, first appearing in the second season. Speaking about what the Netflix sci-fi hit means to her, as well as how she feels about the end of the show, Sink said it would be “terrible” to say goodbye to “Very strange things.”

“We know it’s happening and that this is the last season, so I’m sure it’s going to be emotional,” Sink said in an interview with Today. “It’s going to be terrible. It’s going to be terrible. These kids, this whole cast and crew are family. People say that all the time, but I sincerely mean it.”

She added: “To think that we have to say goodbye to this security and find out that we will see each other for another season? It’s scary and sad, but I think it’s interesting to move on to the next chapter.”

Fans of the show last saw how Sink’s character, Max, was saved by Eleven from a terrible fate at the hands of Vecna. But knowing that her character has lived to see the next season, Sink has no idea what will happen next.

When asked about hints about what might happen in the fifth season, the actor said: “Without spoilers, just with the way my character ended up in season four, I have no idea what’s going to happen. But I’ll be there [so in the original].”

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” was originally announced as the last. However, in February 2022, creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced in a letter that the fifth season of “Very Strange Things” will not only air, but will also be the last show of the show.

“Seven years ago, we planned the full storyline of Stranger Things,” the Duffer brothers wrote. “At that time, we predicted that the story would last four to five seasons. It turned out to be too big to tell the four of us about it, but as you will soon see for yourself, we are approaching the final. The fourth season will be the penultimate; the fifth season will be the last.”

Seasons of “Stranger Things” from 1 to 4 are already available for viewing on Netflix.