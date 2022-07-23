The screenwriter of “The Walking Dead” perfectly explains why the series needs a Nigan

A controversial addition to the world of The Walking Dead, Nigan — the leader of the Saviors — has become one of the most iconic and significant characters in the entire series. This is partly due to his shocking habit of saying whatever is on his mind in long, insulting judgments against Rick Grimes’ attempts to preserve the humanity of his band. Now a new understanding of series creator Robert Kirkman shows that this is why he was introduced in the first place.

In a series known for its rampant depravity and ethical complexity, the villain Negan stands out not only for his strength of character and charming (albeit disturbing) quirks, but also for the journey he takes as a genuinely repentant villain after his reign as the charismatic leader of the cult bandit army. Brought to life by actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in an adaptation of the popular TV series, Negan was remembered by fans as a morally compromised, but somewhat sympathetic figure whose incredible personality sometimes gave way to a sharp, perceptive mind. The mind, like that of many in “The Walking Dead”, was greatly distorted by losses and violence.

By topic: Carol from “The Walking Dead” originally had one of the darkest deaths

In a recent comment line for issue #42 of The Walking Dead Deluxe (a series of color reprints of the original issue), Kirkman notes that he planned to utter Dale’s more vulgar phrase, but could not fully justify it with a kind and gentle nature. “If there was a character in this book who could say any harsh, rude, insulting thing I could think of, and it would be in character…” he writes, noting that after 58 issues he would solve this “problem” with the introduction of the bloodthirsty, possibly psychotic villain Negan. He also adds that he is aware that some fans believe that Negan is “ruining the book.” The question comes from Kirkman, Charlie Adlard and Dave McCaig.

According to Kirkman, Negan offers a way to say the unspeakable, which was missing in the previous chapters, where there were no characters who could plausibly utter more outrageous remarks of the creator. Negan is especially useful when turning subtext into text, as it points out the motives and shortcomings of characters who would otherwise be able to hide them. Ironically, his outspoken nature also makes his true motives unguessable, as the feeling that he has nothing to hide makes him especially shocking when he acts without warning.

Nigan is an instructive story about how to use difficult times as an excuse to surrender to selfishness and solipsism. Despite his sardonic sense of humor and strong will, Negan is portrayed as an unforgivably cruel man whose hypocrisy towards those he supposedly protects makes him the dark opposite of Rick Grimes. The addition of Negan marked the further immersion of the “Walking Dead” into the wild anarchy of the present post-apocalyptic world and, perhaps, the biggest ideological challenge to Rick’s vision of the future, as the villain showed how useful the rejection of humanity can be. and live without rules and filters.