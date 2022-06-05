The screenwriter of the Dark Knight trilogy sincerely thinks about Batman

Most of the talk about Matt Reeves’ Batman is devoted to comparing the film with other classic Batman adaptations, in particular with Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. The screenwriter of the Dark Knight trilogy, David S. Goyer, shared his honest thoughts about the latest film of the caped Crusader.

Goyer, who worked on this story throughout the Dark Knight trilogy, co-wrote the Batman: The Beginning script with Nolan before Nolan’s brother, Jonathan, took over screenwriting duties in the next two films. In addition to writing Batman films, Goyer has also worked on other blockbusters such as Blade: Trinity (in which he also directed), Jumper, Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Goyer shared his honest thoughts on Batman, pointing out how the film’s use of storytelling really gave a new perspective on the Bruce Wayne/Batman character. “Many stories about Batman are told from an objective point of view. You show different characters because they are related to Batman, and we look from the side. Bruce or Batman have ways to tell about it,” Goyer shared. “So it allows us to have a more internal or more subjective view of a character that we don’t often see portrayed.”

Goyer also added that the whole experience was rewarding because he was able to enjoy Batman as a fan, not as a writer. “It was useful for me. It’s interesting because when you read Batman comics, there are miniseries, graphic novels, versions of Earth One, Elseworlds stories and Black Label stories, and all these different writers and artists make their own special take on the Batman story. “,” Goyer said. “So a lot of them are completely different, and a lot of them are quite unusual, and that’s one of the fun parts of consuming comics.”

Goyer went on to add, “So I saw [Batman] in Prague just recently, and I didn’t know exactly what to expect or what I thought of him. I saw him with several members of my team at Foundation, and everyone expected me to hate him. But I really liked him. (Laughs.) It was a fun experience. I really like [Robert’s] Batman Pattinson, and I like what they did with the Riddler. Reeves is a really good director, so I was aware.” Interestingly, Goyer also shared that he and Christopher Nolan wanted to further explore the detective side of Batman in The Dark Knight, calling the character in this trilogy more of a crime detective.

Now that Batman 2 is officially in development, let’s hope that Reeves and the entire team will continue to delve into the detective side of Batman. Until more details about the sequel are announced, fans can return to the newly created universe that Reeves created by airing “Batman” on HBO Max. To satisfy fans, two other additional series are in early development for HBO Max, one following Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, and the other focusing on Arkham Asylum.

Batman is now available for streaming on HBO Max.