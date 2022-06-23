The screening of the film dedicated to the 40th anniversary turned into a disaster

John Carpenter’s Something is back in theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary… but things didn’t go quite smoothly.

According to Collider, the reissue earned an impressive $500,000 at the box office, firmly entering the top ten over the weekend. However, there were problems at the anniversary show.

Director Mick Garris went to see the film… and expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

“The film was shot in a 2.35:1 widescreen format, but was shown in a 1.85:1 format, literally cutting out a third of the film,” he said. “The picture was fuzzy, with low resolution, the digital image did not match, so all the objects were circled in red on one side and blue on the other. Also, all the movements throughout the movie stuttered, as if you were trying to watch Netflix with a very bad Wi-Fi signal.”

I just got back from watching John Carpenter’s masterpiece at the Fathom Events 40th anniversary screening at Universal Citywalk AMC… And I will never EVER see a Fathom Event again, and I recommend that you avoid them like the plague. pic.twitter.com/FQbkp1OjV9

– Mick Harris and The Post Mortem podcast (@MickGarrisPM) June 20, 2022

He wasn’t the only one who was outraged by the views: John Carpenter himself called the situation “depressing” and “terrible.”

“I’m glad people want ‘Something’ to be presented at least — at least, dude—the way we did it,” he told IndieWire. “I’m thrilled about it.”

Of course, the harsh reaction prompted Fathom events to respond to the complaints:

“Your patronage and trust are very important to us. We know that you come to cinemas expecting the best experiences, and we are proud to be a supplier of such experiences. We know that the recent showing of “Something; was not shown in the original aspect ratio and caused disappointment. The event scheduled for Wednesday will be shown in the correct aspect ratio, so that you can see the film in cinemas in the form in which it was supposed to be shown.”

Unfortunately… The screenings on Wednesday also did not go without problems.

IGN owner Tom Jorgensen attended the screening on Wednesday, hoping to see “Something” in its original form. Unfortunately, the show was completely canceled at the last moment.

“I just came out of the second scheduled screening, the one that Fatom promised to go through without a hitch… and half an hour after it was supposed to start, the manager comes in and informs us that the viewing has been canceled,” he said. said.

It is unclear whether Fathom events will be shown on the screen again, but despite the impressive box office, “Something” has remained out of reach for many viewers.

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.