The screen details of the Realme X7 series become clear

The Realme X7 series will be officially revealed on September 1. Current information suggests that there will be X7 and X7 Pro models in the series. Realme has previously confirmed that it will include an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate in its new series. Until now, the company has only offered 120Hz refresh rate in models with LCD screens. Realme has now shared new details about its new phones.

In the image shared by Realme on Weibo, it is possible to see the front panel of the X7. In this image, the camera hole in the upper left corner of the screen strikes the eye first. Other noteworthy information are that the maximum brightness level is 1200 nits and there are 4096 smart brightness levels for the screen.

This data means that the X7 will be the brightest display device Realme has ever released. In the X2 Pro and X50 Pro 5G models positioned in the upper segment of the company, the maximum brightness was at the level of 1000 nits.

All the details of the X7 series are not yet clear. However, the X7 Pro appeared in the database of TENAA, the certification board of China, with its photos and technical features. The smartphone has a 6.55-inch Full HD + resolution screen and the eight-core 2.6 GHz processor is at the heart of the device. This processor is also thought to be Dimensity 1000+.

Realme X7 Pro will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and the phone’s RAM options will extend up to 8 GB. It is stated that the maximum internal storage space will be 256 GB. There will be a 32-megapixel camera in front of the smartphone. On the back panel, there will be four cameras of 64, 8, 2 and 2 megapixels. The phone will provide the energy it needs with a 4500 mAh battery with a charging speed of 65W.



