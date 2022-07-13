The Scott Pilgrim anime can surpass the movie in three key parameters

Edgar Wright’s “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” is a cult classic, but the upcoming Netflix anime “Scott Pilgrim” has several key advantages over it. The story of Scott Pilgrim exists in a variety of mediums, including the original comic book, video game, and the 2010 film. The original comic is visually rich and cleverly written. The story transfers well to the screen, but Scott Pilgrim Vs. The world is failing in some startling ways.

However, a new adaptation of Scott Pilgrim’s story is on the way. In January, it was revealed that an anime series based on the original comic book is in development, and its creator Brian Lee O’Malley wrote the script and acted as executive producer. Although there is no serial order in the series yet, some big names are attached to it. Edgar Wright, who directed the film, will be the executive producer of the anime series.

The Netflix anime series has every opportunity to correct some of the mistakes of the film, acting as the final adaptation of the story of the original comic. Scott Pilgrim vs. Edgar Wright. “Mir” fails the original comic book story on several key points, especially because of the format it is limited to. This is a lively, exciting movie, but the anime series “Scott Pilgrim” can surpass it. There are three key points on which Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime can surpass the previous film adaptation.

Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Anime May Be More Faithful to Comics

Comics have a manic, whimsical energy that’s hard to capture in adapting to live action. For comparison, an anime series will be able to adapt the same energy from a comic book series more effectively. Since the comic itself already has a great visual influence of Japanese anime, anime will be able to better convey the comic book art style and dynamic actions much more effectively than the film. Netflix animated shows tend to have a visual flair, and their Scott Pilgrim project is no different, as its animation has to be done by Science SARU, the anime production studio behind other visually rich projects such as Ping Pong The Animation, Devilman Crybaby and two episodes of Star Wars: Visions.

The anime “Scott Pilgrim” has a lot to grow

The anime series has another clear narrative advantage over the film. It’s episodic, so there’s more room for backstory, side plots, and a deeper dive into the characters’ relationships. In contrast, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” accommodates an annual narrative in a little more than two months, which knocks down the pace of the story. With more opportunities for growth, anime will be able, for example, to devote more time to the arch of Ramona Flowers. As the main character who doesn’t give her much time in the movie, it made the alternate ending of Scott Pilgrim’s movie better. More importantly, however, the anime will be able to develop some storylines that had no place in the film, such as the Scott-inspired River City redemption rescue of Kim Pine and Scott’s friendship with Lisa Miller, a character who was cut from the film. completely.

The Scott Pilgrim anime used to work well

The anime already has a foundation to work with. The property was animated earlier in the form of segments titled “Scott Pilgrim vs. Animation”, which on Adult Swim promote the film. The segments talk about Scott’s tumultuous relationship with Kim Pine, as well as what led to their breakup. Live-action actors voice segments, and some performances are exaggerated by the exaggerated style of the medium. Wright’s film has no doubt that it’s weird and fits the tone of the comics; in some ways, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is superior to the MCU in terms of fidelity to wacky comics. Despite this, Michael Cera seems to feel more at home showing off a noisy vocal performance than his awkward image live in the film. The upcoming anime series may borrow Scott Pilgrim’s strengths against animation to its advantage.

The greatest strength of the Scott Pilgrim anime is that it is preceded by incredibly creative and energetic projects from which it can draw inspiration. Both the movie and the comic are restrained by their means, but the anime can effectively outperform both iterations. Drawing inspiration from the magnificent soundtrack and energy of the film “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”, as well as the carefully thought-out plot and the vibrant world of the original comic book, the anime series “Scott Pilgrim” can become the final adaptation of the story.