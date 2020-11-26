The science fiction series will end without this actor. When?

There are only three weeks left for The Expanse fans to have the expected premiere of the fifth season of the science fiction series on their screens.

Before the arrival of the fifth season of The Expanse, Amazon authorized the production of the sixth and final season of the sci-fi drama, which will end the story.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, the sixth and final season of The Expanse will exclude actor Cas Anvar, who was accused in early 2020 of sexual misconduct.

Although it has not been made official, it is expected that with the sixth season of The Expanse the usual cast will be back to culminate the history of the series, Dominique Tipper, Steven Strait and Wes Chatham and the rest.

As announced in early October, Season 5 of The Expanse will premiere on December 16 via Amazon Prime Video globally.

With Amazon’s announcement of the latest season 6 production of The Expanse, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, co-CEOs and co-founders of Alcon Television Group and executive producers of The Expanse, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to provide the incredibly loyal and passionate fans of The Expanse with the successful conclusion to the series they deserve. We know you will love how seasons five and six play out. “



