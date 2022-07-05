The scene in the barn of the “Wild West World” was secretly important to the story of season 4

This scene in the barn of season 4 of “Wild West World” was secretly much more important than you think at first glance – and here’s why. After Maeve, played by Tandive Newton, and Caleb, played by Aaron Paul, reluctantly reunited during the season 4 premiere of Wild West World, in “Enough Alone” they explore Delos’ political connections. They (eventually) deactivate the replacement host, posing as Senator Ken Whitney and his wife, and then discover the real Anastasia Whitney sitting in the barn next to her dead horses. Apparently having lost her mind, Anastasia mutters some meaningless nonsense, invites Caleb and Heisenborg to the opera, and then furiously rushes at the visitors until Maeve puts her down.

The scene in the barn of the 2nd episode of the 4th season of “Wild West World” is full of secrets. Why is Anastasia behaving so strangely? What kind of black goo is pouring out of her head? Why would Hale care about her staying alive? The answers—at least some of them—can be found in the very first episode of the fourth season of Wild West World. The host of “The Man in Black” visited the Hoover Dam, but instead of taking a selfie, offered to buy the attraction directly from the cartel owners. As soon as their representative refused, a swarm of flies magically appeared in his house. The next time he showed up, the gangster killed his colleagues, signed the Hoover Dam for free, and brutally committed suicide.

Although the scenes with Hoover Dam and Whitney Barn in “Wild West World” may seem completely unrelated to each other, the secret lies in the details. That’s why Anastasia from season 4 of Wild West World may be vital to uncovering Hale’s villainous plan.

Why Anastasia behaves so strangely in season 4 of “Wild West World”

Although this time there is no huge swarm crawling on the ceiling, a few flies are buzzing around Anastasia’s dead horse. These insects don’t immediately catch the eye—after all, it’s a barn with lots of rotting animal corpses —but viewers of “Wild West World” can safely assume that these are the same strange flies from both the cartel episode in the first episode and the scene in the second episode between Hale and Department of Justice Official.

The second important detail slips into the memories that Maeve glimpses while digging into Senator Whitney’s mind. Hale left Anastasia alive for the “experiment”, but the villain did not specify what her scientific project was. The incident with Whitney probably happened before the William cartel meeting, which means that Anastasia could have been one of the first test subjects in Hale’s plan to control people by infecting them with flies. Since the senator’s wife and the Hoover Dam gangster both dutifully follow orders, Hale knows the flies are working fine by the time she infects Navarro in his car during “Wild West World” “Alone Enough.”

How do Hale’s flies work in season 4 of Wild West World?

By this point, it becomes quite clear that Hale’s flies somehow control people the way people control hosts, and the scene in the barn in episode 2 subtly hints at how this whole deal works. Anastasia asks Caleb and Maeve: “What happened to my horses?” although it is quite clear that she killed them all herself. This proves that the fly-infected slaves are not under Hale’s spell all the time. They seem to drift between following orders (like killing horses) and forgetting what happened (wondering why she’s surrounded by dead horses). Following this pattern, inviting Maeve and ex Jesse Pinkman into the Golden Age is Hale’s order; Anastasia asks them to kill her, probably sincerely wishing the ordeal would stop.

“The World of the Wild West” has not yet revealed exactly how these flies function, but “Enough Alone” raises some doubts. Maeve ominously points to the black mucus oozing from Anastasia’s gunshot wound instead of blood—perhaps this is a symptom of the fact that flies are replacing the red human tissue with something dark and synthetic that Hale can control. Another strange curiosity is the melody that Anastasia hums before inviting Caleb and Maeve to the premiere of The Golden Age. Her musical motif may hint at hypnosis in the style of the Winter Soldier, which “activates” any person harboring a fly as a sleeping agent.

In any case, the potential (and rather terrifying) applications of this technology in season 4 of Wild West World are obvious. Hale and William tested their flies on a few troublesome politicians and gang members, but what’s stopping them from eventually covering the entire human race with a swarm? The real world would suddenly look very much like the world of the Wild West…