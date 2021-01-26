The scene between Jamie and Geillis erased and why

Starz, must deliver to fans the sixth season of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) favorite historical fantasy romance drama, Outlander.

As fans know, Outlander is experiencing an impressive delay with the delivery of its season 6, due to the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

Sometime in 2021 or early 2020, Season 6 of the Jamie and Claire story could be hitting screens after the long hiatus.

And is that while Outlander season 6 arrives, fans are discovering new details about the plot of the Starz drama. This time, another scene was deleted in the first season of the series.

This became known, because the Outlander DVDs show scenes that were not broadcast on television for different reasons related to its plot that could lead viewers to interpret what it really is not.

Recall that in episode 9 of the first season of Outlander, Claire walked away from the place where Jamie had told her to stay after seeing the Craigh Na Dun stones, after so long trying to get there so she could return to her own weather.

A scene from the first season between Jamie Fraser and Geillis, occurred after the mountaineer whipped Claire with a belt as punishment after she disobeyed him while trying to flee in that episode.

In the deleted scene from Outlander Jamie meets Geillis (Lotte Verbeek) shortly after spanking Claire; and she tells him to stop hiding in the shadows and confronted him about his new wife, warning him not to lay his hands on Claire again, or that he would use a certain [poisonous] mixture to punish him.

In the same scene that did not air through Starz, Geillis emphasized to Jamie that although she did not want to destroy a beautiful man, she would be willing to do so if necessary. But why was this Outlander scene removed from the final version that was shown on television?

Back then, Outlander producer Ronald D. Moore revealed why the scene was cut and did not appear on the Starz show, claiming that he may have changed the way he interpreted the plot. This is what he explained:

“When you look at the episode in its entirety and the scene as a whole, you get the feeling that Geillis really likes Jamie or there’s a hint that he might be looking for Jamie, or that he might be flirting with him to annoy Claire ., and that wasn’t really the idea. “