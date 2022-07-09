The Scarlet Witch Was Going to be an MCU villain in Another Marvel Movie

The Scarlet Witch was originally supposed to be a villain in Avengers 5 before she moves on to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wanda Maximoff has always been the black sheep in Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but she has fully embraced her villainy in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the film “Phase 4”, she confronts Doctor Strange, who leads the Masters of Mystical Arts in protecting Earth from interdimensional threats. But, as it turned out, Marvel Studios planned to keep the Scarlet Witch so that she would become a much bigger antagonist in the MCU.

Unlike most one-time villains, Wanda is more of a morally ambiguous character in the franchise. Until now, her life has been defined by tragedy, and the lack of a consistent support system usually easily directs her to a dark path. Her last loss occurred in WandaVision, where she was forced to give up the ideal life she lived and part with Vision and her two children in order to free the residents of Westview. Further corrupted by the Darkhold, Wanda assumes the image of the Scarlet Witch and embarks on a journey through the multiverse to reunite with her children, Tommy and Billy. This happens until Dr. Strange intervenes to prevent her from wreaking havoc in multiple realities and protecting her target, America Chavez.

Despite this, Marvel Studios initially did not want Wanda to be the villain of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness. Although the studio always knew she would eventually abandon the villainous path, they reserved her antagonistic debut for an Avengers movie. But, as the writer Michael Waldron told in the last episode of Assembled on Disney+, he was able to convince the company to abandon this and instead set it against Doctor Strange. Read his full quote below:

Make her a villain from the very beginning. It was always like, “Well, it’s going to happen in an Avengers movie or something.” My point of view was, “Why are we letting some other movie get a better villain?”

Wanda has already acted as the villain of the Avengers when she debuted in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”. She and her brother Pietro Maximoff were blinded by anger when they blamed Iron Man for the death of their parents. After participating in HYDRA’s “Mind Stone” experiment, the twins teamed up with the corrupt AI Ultron to fight the greatest heroes of Earth. However, they eventually realized their mistake and switched sides, helping the Avengers defeat Ultron. Eventually, Wanda became a member of the New Avengers, until the tragedy in Lagos made her look bad again. At the same time, the last time the Avengers went against Wanda, she was still young. If Marvel Studios had stuck to their plan, it would have been very interesting to see how her former allies tried to contain the threat she poses.

It’s hard not to be disappointed, thinking that the villainous turn of the Scarlet Witch could have been carried out on a much larger scale. Although she was an integral part of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, she was still a minor character, so the film couldn’t fully focus on her. The end of the movie, directed by Sam Raimi, hinted that she might be on her way to the arch of redemption. If that’s the case, then it’s unlikely that Marvel Studios will send her on a dark path again just so she can become a villain in Avengers 5.