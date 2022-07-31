The Scarlet Witch proved that she is the strongest Avenger long before the MCU

While MCU fans are well aware of Scarlet Witch’s immense power, as her latest show of strength cemented her place as the strongest among the Avengers, Wanda Maximoff actually proved that she is the most powerful Avenger long before the MCU was created.

Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, first appeared in “X-Men #4” by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. In this issue, the Scarlet Witch is actually portrayed as a villain who worked under Magneto in the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Although she was originally a bad guy, she wasn’t really a bad person and hated this mean life that she and her brother Quicksilver were forced into by the Master of Magnetism. In the end, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver left the villainous squad and decided to try themselves as Avengers when they were warned that the Avengers were looking for new recruits. After Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were accepted into the team, they proved their commitment to heroism, and Wanda wasted no time demonstrating her superior strength.

In “Avengers #18” by Stan Lee and Don Heck, the Avengers are captured by a villainous group of communist extremists who have lured the Avengers to their base to prove to the world that communism is superior to capitalism. Once the Avengers were in their hands, every member of Earth’s Greatest Heroes was forced to fight one-on-one with an extremely powerful villain known as the Commissar. The Commissioner was basically an enhanced version of Captain America, as he demonstrated superhuman strength, speed, endurance, and near invulnerability (although it was later revealed that he was an android, not a human super soldier). When the Avengers were thrown into the ring with the Commissioner, each of them was defeated by the villain without much effort, that is, until he came face to face with the Scarlet Witch.

Although the Commissar proved to be a better fighter than Captain America, stronger than Hawkeye’s most destructive arrow, and more agile than even Quicksilver, he was immediately defeated by the Scarlet Witch, who defeated him with one finger. In the early days of her Marvel Comics career, Scarlet Witch’s powers were not explicitly based on magic. Initially, the Scarlet Witch used a power known as Hex Bolts, and based on the parameters of this power, everything she pointed to was subjected to extreme tragedy and destruction in whatever form was most effective for her victim, without any way to counter the attack. So, with the tip of her finger, the Scarlet Witch turned a powerful villain into a pile of gears and bolts, showing that the Commissioner was a robot, and defeated him without breaking a sweat.

This issue gave readers the clearest idea of the Scarlet Witch’s abilities compared to her fellow Avengers. It’s not that Wanda is stronger than other Avengers, it’s just that her powers are on a completely different level and can’t even compare with the powers of her fellow heroes. In the MCU movie universe Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Scarlet Witch turns out to be even more powerful than Doctor Strange, who was previously able to defeat interdimensional villains like Dormammu and playfully play with the likes of Thor and Loki as if it were nothing.

Defeating Strange over and over again in the Doctor Strange movie alone, the Scarlet Witch shows that she is the strongest Avenger — which she proved long before the MCU.