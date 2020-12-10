The scariest Original between Klaus and Elijah Mikaelson

The obvious contrasts for Damon and Stefan, Klaus and Elijah constantly wavered between enemies and beloved brothers, and their saga had a huge impact on the overall story of The Vampire Diaries. But between Klaus and Elijah, who was the scariest Original?

You always get what you want

There’s really no reason he should, given that he literally has all the time in the world, but Klaus is such a scary adversary specifically because he won’t stop coming for someone until he’s destroyed him in The Vampire Diaries.

Has big plans

Elijah tends to focus on the people who matter to him far more than his own wants and needs, but the same cannot be said for Klaus in The Vampire Diaries.

Klaus is so intimidating because his goal isn’t just to survive or protect his loved ones, he wants to completely redesign the supernatural world of The Vampire Diaries and become the king of it, and he’s dangerously capable of doing so.

Impulsive

One thing that can always be said for Elijah is that he knows how to be measured and how to keep himself in check, and Klaus is often the opposite in The Vampire Diaries.

Klaus has many plans and ideas, but he is also incredibly impulsive. One wrong move with Klaus may be someone’s last move in life, and that makes him an incredibly scary and intimidating antagonist in The Vampire Diaries.

It is the supreme mastermind

Klaus is the scariest Original because he is so much more than an Original in The Vampire Diaries. He is also a hybrid, and he is also a man who always goes into every situation with a plan.

Elijah from The Vampire Diaries is not someone with particular goals or objectives beyond the safety of himself and his family, but Klaus not only has huge ideas, he also comes up with elaborate and very hard-to-overcome plans to make them come true.



