The Scariest Movie of All Time, According to Science

A company conducted a survey with 50 subjects. The study, whose aim was to identify the scariest movies based on change in heart rate, has produced remarkable results. His films, with a total duration of over 100 hours, were identified as the scariest, Sinister.

BroadbandChoices, a company that has been operating around the UK since 2005, has done a research that will excite horror movie fans. The tool in this research called “Science of Scare” was to identify the scariest movie in history. For this, the researchers, who had 50 people watch horror movies with a total length of over 100 hours, determined the scariest movie by measuring the heart rate of the subjects.

It must be said that the scope of the research is quite narrow. Because both the participation of 50 people in the research and the fact that the 50 movies watched are the highest rated productions on platforms such as IMDB, Reddit and Rotten Tomatoes, it does not make the research controversial. However, it is obvious that the findings obtained are quite remarkable.

The scariest movie according to science: Sinister (Damn)

According to scientific research conducted within the scope of Science of Scare, the scariest movie in history was Sinister, which was released in 2012. Also known fucking movie in Turkey, has raised serious heart rhythm of 50 participants. The heart rate of the participants increased to 65 bpm during the rest period before this movie and 86 bpm during the movie. The heart rate of the participant who was most scared while watching the movie reached 131 bpm.

According to heartbeat differences, the scariest movie is Sinister, but it’s not the one that scares the participants for a moment. According to the survey, Turkey Insidious name from the 2010 film “Insidious” is a scene from a horror movie, the participants reached the conclusion scare more than an instant, albeit sinister. The heart rate of the participants rose up to 133 bpm while watching this movie.

* The values ​​in the table above show the number of resting heartbeats, the difference and the maximum number of heartbeats reached, respectively.

* The values ​​in the table above show the number of resting heartbeats, the difference and the maximum number of heartbeats reached, respectively.

BroadbandChoices is the 11th scariest movie by science, The Ring. Following this, A Quiet Place, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Halloween (Stranger), The Texas Chaninsaw Massacre (Texas Saw Massacre), 28 Days Later (28 Days Later), The Exorcist ( Satan), Hush, It (O) and Scream (Scream).



