The Sandman: Suspicions of a possible cancellation, even before it premiered

The Sandman television series would finally get off the ground in mid-2019 when Netflix signed a deal with Warner Bros. to produce the series for an 11-episode season after HBO rejected the project due to the larger budget needed.

The series, developed by Neil Gaiman, Goyer and Allan Heinberg, will be based faithfully on its source material, with the first season adapting the “Preludes and Nocturnes” and “A Doll’s House” storylines with minor changes to fit a larger setting. modern. Tom Sturridge leads the cast of The Sandman in the title role alongside Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Patton Oswalt.

As audiences await news of the show’s premiere, a fan took to Twitter to ask Neil Gaiman about the rumors surrounding Netflix’s The Sandman being cancelled. The author responded with a blunt debunking of these rumours, addressing that because no release date has been announced, some are considering canceling the show and citing that as “hilarious”.

Efforts to bring Neil Gaiman’s fantasy graphic novel to the screen have languished in development hell for more than three decades, with most attempts destined for the big screen. The most recent film attempt had Joseph Gordon-Levitt producing, potentially directing and starring in The Sandman with David S. Goyer and Gaiman producing and Eric Heisserer rewriting a script, though it ultimately fell through due to creative differences between Warner Bros. and Warner Bros. Gordon Levitt.

Although such rumors that Netflix canceled The Sandman even before it was released seem to be buried in a more cynical corner of the internet, it’s somewhat understandable that there is some skepticism regarding the project’s future. As mentioned above, Warner Bros. has tried and failed numerous times to adapt Gaiman’s graphic novels for the screen, with budget concerns and creative directions often serving as catalysts for their downfalls.

Also, with Starz’s adaptation of American Gods being canceled from the same producer after just three seasons following years of behind-the-scenes development issues and Netflix shelling out big budgets on other projects, it’s understandable that there’s some hesitation about keeping the movie alive. The Sandman.