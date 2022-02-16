The Sandman: Dream And Lucienne Appear In New Image From The Series

The Sandman: Empire magazine released this Wednesday (16) a new image of the series Sandman, an adaptation produced by Netflix of the famous work of the same name by Neil Gaiman. In the photo, characters Morpheus — also called Dream — (Tom Sturridge) and librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) appear together in what appears to be the abandoned dream realm.

According to Gaiman, the first season will address the initial arc of the comics, called Preludes and Nocturnes, but points out that the production must bring new elements. “With Sandman, everything is designed to surprise you. The purpose (of the series) is to reinvent itself. The point is to take you on a journey you’ve never experienced before,” he said in an interview with Empire.

It is worth remembering that the author of the comics was one of the writers of the series, alongside David S. Goyer.

Released in 1989, the story follows Morpheus, the Master of Dreams, recovering the Dreaming and its tools after being imprisoned for almost a century, when he was mistaken for his sister Death in a modern wizarding ritual.

In addition to Sturridge and Acheampong, the cast also includes Boyd Holbrook (Corinthian), Charles Dance (Roderick Burgess), Asim Chaudhry (Abel), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Mason Alexander Park (Desire), Donna Preston (Desperation), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), Niamh Walsh (Ethel Cripps) and Joely Richardson (Ethel).

The Sandman has yet to have a premiere date revealed by Netflix.