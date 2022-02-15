The Sandbox (SAND) Introduces New Staking Mechanism!

Users; SAND, the native asset of Sandbox, which is defined as a metaverse where they can create gaming experiences, that is, design games, play designed games and earn money from it, can now be used for staking on the Polygon blockchain.

SAND Can Be Used For Staking On The Polygon Blockchain

Sandbox, the leading Metaverse platform on the blockchain, now offers the option to stake SAND tokens using the Polygon blockchain.

Investors will not need to match any other tokens when staking SAND. Hence, this will allow investors to earn a passive income through the new staking mechanism and take advantage of the low fees Polygon offers.

However, Sandbox (SAND) staking can also be completed through Biconomy without any gas fees. According to the statements made by the Sandbox team, investors were also informed that after the launch on February 11, 500,000 mSAND rewards will be distributed every week for the first 4 weeks.

However, in the continuation of the statements made by the team, a list of details about this new mechanism was published;

You can now directly stake mSAND tokens.

The program is open to anyone on the Polygon Network.

We support gass-free transactions through Biconomy.

Reward 500,000 mSAND per week for the first 4 weeks.

You can claim your mSAND earnings once a week.

It will open at 20:00 UTC on February 11, 2022.

The awards will begin on February 11, 2022 at 21:00 UTC.

What is The Sandbox (SAND)?

The Sandbox (SAND) is described as a metaverse where you can craft, craft and monetize using SAND, the platform’s primary utility token.

The platform aims to provide users with opportunities and unique adventures that anyone can enjoy by earning or experiencing what Sandbox Metaverse has to offer.

However, users can create non-changeable tokens (NFTs) and games in-game in The Sandbox. In addition, users can earn by placing the NFTs they create on the Sandbox Marketplace for a price or by asking players to pay an entry fee to play the game they created.