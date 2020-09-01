The Samsung mobile with the most battery: Galaxy M51

It seemed that Samsung had given everything it had to give this month with the Unpacked of early August. But we were wrong. The surprise came today when the company’s division in Germany has released a new device. It is the Samsung Galaxy M51 that stands out for its gigantic 7,000 mAh battery.

The Samsung that has more autonomy

Many may think that the most premium phones are the ones with the most battery. This is usually the case, but there are those that offer fewer features in the mid-range because they provide much greater autonomy. With this premise we find the latest Samsung terminal: the Galaxy M51. The terminal had been a mystery for some time, but today the Samsung Germany website has published all the device data.

We find on the front with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED + screen with a Full HD + resolution. In that hole a camera of no less than 32 MPX capacity is placed. It does not have a fingerprint sensor under the screen as you would expect, although it will have it on the on / off button as the current trend now commands.

We go to the back of the Galaxy M51 where we find a module with four cameras arranged in an L. Among them are a 64 MPX main lens with a 12 MPX ultra wide angle. It is accompanied by a 5 MPX depth sensor and with the same capacity a macro lens to capture the smallest detail in a short-range photograph.



