The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be unlocked by voice

The security system that is responsible for unlocking smartphones has changed a lot in recent years. It went from the typical PIN and paton to the fingerprint and now to facial recognition, but at Samsung’s home it is expected to raise the level with voice recognition in its next terminal of the Galaxy S family.

Speech recognition on the Galaxy S21

There are many ways to unlock a terminal. Any device of any brand presents you with a wide range of options, but it is up to you what you want to do to protect your data. There is no doubt that the safest right now is the fingerprint and facial recognition, but everything indicates that in the future we will have many more capabilities within reach.

And one of them can come from the hand of Samsung with a voice unlocking. According to what Sammobile says, the Korean firm is working on this improvement that will bring out one of the most modern functions. This is where we have to talk about Bixby, the firm’s virtual assistant that captures your questions by voice and actions and performs them so you don’t worry about anything. For a long time, users have underestimated this feature and ended up discarding it because it has Google Assistant integrated.

The media states that it will be in the One UI3.1 version, the signature customization layer for Android, when this new capacity arrives, so the terminals compatible with it will take full advantage of being a software improvement. Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S21 (or S30 if you continue with the decimal numbering) will bring it integrated as standard.

The resurgence of Bixby

As we told you, Bixby has not been taken very seriously by Samsung users. Ways have been sought to change the use of its dedicated button on smartphones, and its true potential comes if you have signature appliances connected to the terminal. This is how you get the phone to act as a hub in your smart home.

With the arrival of this new function that allows you to unlock your smartphone using your voice, it can help users more, but many may wonder if this is something necessary. And it is that the use of the voice is not the same as a fingerprint or a pattern to unlock the mobile, which are much stronger.



