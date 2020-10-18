The Samsung Galaxy S21 may be more affordable!

Samsung is coming up with new phones one after another. Now it turns out that it will be less costly for the Galaxy S21, which will be the new phone of the Galaxy S20 series. For this reason, it has come to the fore that the phone may be more affordable. Information about the introduction date, some features and design of the phone has been revealed before.

Samsung Galaxy S21 will cost less, will it be reflected in the prices?

According to a recently released report by SamMobile, the unit cost of some components for the Samsung Galaxy S21 was reduced by 9 percent. As such, it is discussed whether this cost reduction will be reflected in the price of the phone. The Galaxy S20 not being sold as expected seems to have pushed Samsung to lower its costs for the S21.

According to Samsung’s third quarter reports, the company managed to increase its profit by 58 percent. As a winner, Samsung shows that he is smiling on the smartphone side. Samsung is said to have performed well with the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G during the epidemic period. The company seems to have an advantage with the Android phone gap expected by Huawei.

According to the Twitter post by Ice Universe, there will be some changes on the phone, here are the images shared:

S20 vs S21, the design is reversed in exchange for lower costs, Samsung has downgraded the S series. pic.twitter.com/9jqV5SwdW7 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 18, 2020

The design of the phone was also leaked, as well as leaked. Samsung plans to offer Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra models in 2021. These phones will have a Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100 processor, which came out of the 5 nm manufacturing process. Naturally, these phones of Samsung are quite curious. As far as was revealed by OnLeaks, the design of the Galaxy S21 has emerged. Let’s say that the design of the phone is prepared from the CAD files obtained. The phone has a different camera module and the design seems to change at this point.

