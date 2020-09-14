The Samsung Galaxy S20 will be presented on September

One of the most followed and loved phone families by users is Samsung’s Galaxy S. The terminals of this series represent the top of the brand, without detracting from the work they do with the Galaxy Note where they put a lot of care. But the firm is aware that there are users who want to look their best even with more adjusted characteristics. For that comes the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition that will be presented on September 23.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have its own event

This year is being different due to the present pandemic. COVID-19 has prevented many events from taking place as they have been before, with crowds of people at the stands admiring the latest proposals from different brands. Instead, the digital format has been the best solution and live videos have been the trend to follow, with videoconferences between the main participants to minimize physical contact.

In the case of Samsung, we have seen two Unpacked events this year: the first arrived with the Galaxy Note 20 and the second with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which was already seen in the previous terminal event. But it seems that Samsung wants this year to have a third Unpacked scheduled for September 23. It will be on this date when the definitive data of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is known, a mobile that has been circulating a lot of information in recent months.

It is established as the ‘cheap’ terminal of the S20 family, which would be the successor to the S10 Lite that landed at the beginning of this 2020 along with the small version of the Note 10. In the announcement of the event, it is clear that it will be ‘for all fans’ something that is already known in advance, but that leaves a nod to what will be presented at the appointment that, as we tell you, will take place next week.



