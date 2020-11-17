The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and S6 receive an update

If we tell you that there was a time when the top of the range measured less than 6 inches and had only one camera in the back, you may be nostalgic. The truth is that this time is not as distant as it seems, only about 5 or 6 years, what the leading terminals of the news have. And is that Samsung has made an interesting move by updating the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and S6, something totally unexpected for everyone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and S6 receive improvements

It may not seem like it, but there are people who have been using mobile phones for five years. It seems crazy, but it is a reality. Some of them like the device they have and since it works well they won’t change it for a while. Even so, this time is a long time for a mobile since there are software updates and physical improvements that mean having a better and more secure mobile.

For these people there is also good news sometimes and in this case the beneficiaries are the users of a Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and S6. It turns out that the Korean firm has decided to release a new patch for its operating system by surprise for everyone. The truth is that this improvement does not sound like much when we tell you that it is a stability patch for the security of the device.

That is, the operating system remains in Android Nougat that has moved it to this day and there are no improvements anywhere. At least this is told in Sammobile, where they point out that this improvement should not have meant a big change at the security level, a reason why the firm would launch it although nothing has been confirmed in this regard.

Your support ended two years ago

As you know, mobile devices have a few years of guaranteed updates. Afterwards, each manufacturer decides whether to extend the improvements for a longer time or whether to abandon it to support other devices. This is what happened to the Galaxy Note 5 and S6, whose support ended no less than two years ago.

The truth is that this is not something new. That is, that a product is improved after the end of the support has been seen on other occasions. One of the most current has been Windows 7, which received a free upgrade under special conditions.



