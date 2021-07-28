The Saint: Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page to Star in Spy Film

The Saint: Regé-Jean Page, known for his Bridgerton role as Simon Basset, will produce and star in the new remake of the movie The Saint. According to Deadline, the new version of the production will be created for Paramount Pictures and will be directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Based on the literary book series of the same name by writer Leslie Charteris, The Saint follows the life of the character Simon Templar, a spy who embarks on several adventures around the world, catching bandits and taking justice into his own hands.

The first adaptation of the literary series was shown between 1962 and 1969, having a duration of 6 seasons. Still according to Deadline, plot details are being kept secret, but insider information points to a new approach that should re-imagine the character and the world around him.

The show will also feature the production of Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Mark Vahradian. The screenplay will be written by Kwame Kwei-Armah, famous for his work on All Rise, Liberty Road and Marked Man.

Regé-Jean Page: learn more about the Bridgerton actor

Although Bridgerton is his biggest starring role and earned him an Emmy nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series, Regé-Jean Page has other work in his portfolio.

His performance began to be noticed in 2016, when Page gave life to the character Chicken George in the miniseries Roots, from History Channel. His prominence on the show allowed the actor to be cast in ABC’s legal drama For The People, where he was part of the main cast between 2018 and 2019.

The actor recently finished shooting The Gray Man, Netflix’s most expensive feature to date. Starring opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the production is expected to have its premiere date announced for the first half of 2022 on streaming.

So, stay tuned (a) for news and don’t miss any news about The Saint and other series!